Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $5.82. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 1,132,558 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $824.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

