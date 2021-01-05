Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $17.02

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $316.17 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $17.02 or 0.00050281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.01225990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00198059 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

