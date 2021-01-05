Bitcoin Gold Hits One Day Volume of $16.65 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $158.31 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.04 or 0.00028379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00184171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

