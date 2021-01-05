Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $91,896.49 and approximately $3,282.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

