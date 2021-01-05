Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Tops $50,177.63

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $50,177.63 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 94.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00175439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040722 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

