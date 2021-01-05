BitCoin One (BTCONE) Price Down 56.8% Over Last Week

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.