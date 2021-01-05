Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.22 or 1.00085717 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00276815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00480647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002369 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.