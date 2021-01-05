Bitcoin Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $158,743.43 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $158,743.43 and approximately $19,292.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 154% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

