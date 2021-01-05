BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $1.87

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

