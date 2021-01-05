Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,480.43 and $31.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,078.86 or 1.00400088 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011231 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.