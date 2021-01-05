BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $641,165.03

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $641,165.03 and approximately $13,605.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00175788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

