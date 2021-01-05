Bitcore (BTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.48 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcore has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $9,415.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.40 or 0.03152749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00463088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.01225990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00394607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00177010 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,502,598 coins and its circulating supply is 18,001,639 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.