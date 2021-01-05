BitGuild PLAT Market Cap Hits $17,705.04 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $17,705.04 and $6,428.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

