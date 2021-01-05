BITTO Achieves Market Capitalization of $765,787.66 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. BITTO has a market capitalization of $765,787.66 and approximately $188,744.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITTO has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037636 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002920 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003185 BTC.

BITTO Token Profile

BITTO is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

