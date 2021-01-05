Bitzeny (ZNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $130,734.40 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00462895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

