Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00282729 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

