Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.25. 10,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,242. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

