Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.20

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 50013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$2.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

