Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) Trading 12.1% Higher

Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD)’s share price traded up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 1,414,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 546,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.63 ($0.26).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.13 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In other news, insider Stephen White bought 28,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £5,048.46 ($6,595.85).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

