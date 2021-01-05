BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $292,771.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007652 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,406,863 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.