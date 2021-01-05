BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE BGR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 236,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.