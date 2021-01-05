BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE BGR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 236,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
