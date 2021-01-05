BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 87,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

