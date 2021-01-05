BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 87,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
