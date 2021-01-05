BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,966. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.