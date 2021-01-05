BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,966. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
