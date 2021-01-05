BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
Featured Article: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.