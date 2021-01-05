BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.