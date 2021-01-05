BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.92. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 171,872 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.