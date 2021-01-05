BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.92. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 218,320 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,489,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 462,029 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 97,645 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

