BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.11. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 583,626 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
