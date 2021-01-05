BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE BME traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

