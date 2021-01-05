BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). 39,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.60. The company has a market capitalization of £38.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

