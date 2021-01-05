BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BKN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 21,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,053. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

