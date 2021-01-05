BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BKN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 21,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,053. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
