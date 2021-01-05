BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 49,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,365. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
