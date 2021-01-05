BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 49,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,365. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

