Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 100,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,455. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.