Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 100,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,455. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

