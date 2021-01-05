BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Declares $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
