BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:BAF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

