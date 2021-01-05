BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:BAF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
