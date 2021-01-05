BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE BBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 12,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

