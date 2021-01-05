BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE BBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 12,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.37.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile
