BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BYM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

