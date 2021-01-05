BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BYM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.42.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.