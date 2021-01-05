BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 86,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,262. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

