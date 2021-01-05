BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 86,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,262. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
