BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE MUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 30,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,310. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
