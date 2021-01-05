BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MUC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 30,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,310. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.