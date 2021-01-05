BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,139. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.