BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,139. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

