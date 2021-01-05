BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 42,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,124. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

