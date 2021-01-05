BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MUJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,129. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

