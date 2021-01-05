BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:MUE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 24,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,109. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

