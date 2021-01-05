BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:MUE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 24,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,109. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
