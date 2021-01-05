BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE MUS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.35.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile
