BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MUS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.