BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
MVT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 15,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.49.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
