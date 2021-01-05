BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,400. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

