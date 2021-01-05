BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

