BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 12,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.41.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

