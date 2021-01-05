BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
MYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 12,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.41.
About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund
