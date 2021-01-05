BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MIY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 23,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.