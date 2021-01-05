BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
MIY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 23,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.79.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.