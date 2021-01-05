BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MYJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 62,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,659. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,839. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

