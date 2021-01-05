BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 56,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,003. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.